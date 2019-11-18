Paswan asks Kejriwal to nominate official to re-examine Delhi water quality

After Delhi Chief Minister raised questions over a report which stated that tap water in the capital failed quality tests, Union Minister on Monday constituted a team of two senior BIS officials and asked him to nominate competent officers on his behalf to re-examine the water quality.

"Today I have informed Chief Minister of Delhi by writing a letter that I have formed a team of two senior BIS officials to re-examine the water quality of Delhi and Kejriwal can also nominate competent officers on his behalf so that samples can be tested," Paswan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that the city's tap water quality cannot be judged based on an analysis of just 11 samples.

"Any city's water quality cannot be judged on the basis of just 11 samples. Moreover, Union Minister is not disclosing where the samples were taken from. I will take five samples from each ward of Delhi, get it checked and then put the data in public," he said.

On November 16, Paswan said that tap water in Delhi and several other cities did not comply with the requirements according to a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)."Mumbai tops ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," he had said.