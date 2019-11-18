In 'New' India, bribes are electoral bonds, Rahul takes a jibe at govt

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in 'New' India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds.
The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable "black money to enter the BJP coffers" and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately.
"In 'New' India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government on the issue, alleging that electoral bonds were "cleared by bypassing RBI" and "dismissing" national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers.
