Patna: Businessman, wife, daughter found dead at home

Police on Thursday recovered three bodies from a house in Kidwaipuri area of the city.

Nitin Sarraf, his wife and their daughter were found dead in house number 46 of the area.

The son was found severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and begun their investigation.

Sarraf is a well-known in and owns multiple cloth showrooms across the city.

Reportedly, confrontation over a land deal is said to be the reason behind the gruesome act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)