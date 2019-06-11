Patna: Businessman, wife, daughter found dead at home

-
Police on Thursday recovered three bodies from a house in Kidwaipuri area of the city.
Businessman Nitin Sarraf, his wife Alka Sarraf and their daughter were found dead in house number 46 of the area.
The son was found severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police have registered a case and begun their investigation.
Sarraf is a well-known businessman in Patna and owns multiple cloth showrooms across the city.
Reportedly, confrontation over a land deal is said to be the reason behind the gruesome act.
