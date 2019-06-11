Union Cabinet, Union Council of Ministers meetings to be held tomorrow

The will meet on Wednesday evening followed by a meeting of the Union

It will be the first meeting of the new after the

In the first meeting held on May 31 after Narendra Modi assumed office as the for a second term, approval was done for all land holding eligible families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, under which income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.

The had also approved, in its effort to provide to universal social security, a new scheme which assures all shopkeepers, and self-employed persons a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years.

All small shopkeepers and self-employed persons as well as the with Goods and Services Tax (GST) turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18 and 40 years can enroll themselves for the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)