Protest at Kolkata hospital after patient's kin attacks doctor

ANI  |  General News 

Junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital went on strike here on Tuesday after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died on Monday.

The junior doctors locked up the hospital gates, stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD) and started a dharna as a mark of protest against the attack. However, patients later broke open the gates to enter the hospital.

Adequate security has been deployed in the wake of the incident.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient had staged a protest alleging medical negligence on behalf of the doctor.

Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Emergency is open and talks are on. Four people have been arrested in connection with attack on doctors," said Bhattacharya.

The doctor who was attacked is reportedly admitted in the ICU after sustaining grievous injuries.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:58 IST

