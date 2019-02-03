Patna University to get central university status, if Congress voted to power: Rahul

University will be granted the status of central university if the wins the forthcoming general elections, announced on Sunday.

Addressing the first rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan after 28 years, the said that keeps talking about his baseless schemes, but has kept the youth of the state deprived of opportunities in terms of jobs and education.

"He (PM Modi) keeps talking, but has not given education or jobs to the youth of University will be given a central university status, if comes to power at the Centre," he said.

He also announced a guaranteed minimum income to the poor if the Congress comes to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He mocked the budget 2019 announcement of Rs 6,000 minimum annual income support to farmers and said, "PM has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, but only Rs 17 per day to the farmers of the country."

Rahul said the BJP makes promises while Congress keeps them. " ji, you said you will provide two crore jobs every year. Did anyone receive jobs? No. I had promised farm loan will be waived off within 10 days in Madhya Pradesh, and "

The Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in which comprises of RJD, RLSP and former Minister Awam Morcha (HAM).

