KCR reviews renovation of Yadadri Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday took a chopper ride to review the ongoing renovation work at the famous Yadadri temple here.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) government is overseeing the rebuilding of the Yadadri Temple, the abode of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

As many as seven gopurams will be built in the premises of the temple and most of the work has already been completed with remaining work reaching its final phase, official sources said.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 15:55 IST

