Andhra Pradesh: CJI Gogoi and CM Naidu inaugrate judicial complex

of India Ranjan and Chief Minister on Sunday inaugurated in Amravati, the judicial complex, which will be used as an interim for

They also laid the foundation stone for a permanent to be built in Nelapadu of district.

Ranjan inaugurated a plaque as a token of the inauguration of the judicial complex and unfurled the tricolour after taking the police salute after which he visited the court halls.

acting C Praveen Kumar, and judges: R Subhash Reddy, L Nageswar Rao, and NV Ramana were also present at the event.

has built the judicial complex within eight months time. The building will be used as a High Court for the time being and once the permanent High Court construction is completed, the building will be used as a city civil court.

Construction works of the judicial complex started in June 2018 and total construction cost is estimated around Rs 173 crores.

Built in 4.02 acres the complex includes 23 court halls including the one for the Chief Justice. It includes administrative facilities like sections and registries, advocates hall, a separate hall for women advocates, alternative grievance redressal centre and library .

Advocate general office, special chambers for general and the public prosecutor, 21 cabins for government advocates are also set up in the building with modern storage facilities to preserve 2.5 lakh documents and a parking lot of 400 cars.

A separate building will be built exclusively for advocates wherein 150 chambers for senior advocates can be set up.

The construction of new high court was necessitated after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The High Court has been common for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)