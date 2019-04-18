PCB member Numan Bhatt reported for misconduct

Ehsan Mani, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Wednesday received a complaint from members of its Board of Governors (BoG) against the fellow member Numan Bhatt for misconduct.
According to Article 10(6) of the PCB constitution, Ehsan Mani has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan (retd).
This means that as per Article 10(7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, Numan Bhatt will not be allowed to attend any BoG and Committee meetings.
"Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the Chairman to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator," Article 10(7) of the PCB Consitution reads.
BoG members alleged that Numan Bhatt shared confidential meeting documents with the media, using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against PCB Chairman.
He has also been accused of criticising the PCB and their policies through dishonest statements, making false accusations, carrying out misrepresentation of facts and acting against the interests of Pakistan cricket.
The complainant has also accused Numan Butt of violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB Constitution relating to undertaking by full members and associate members of the General body which reads as follows:
He shall strive to achieve the objectives and purpose of the Board, he shall, abide by this Constitution, Rules, Regulations and any directives formulated or issued, from time to time, by the Board, he shall, not criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board or any of its functionaries or Member(s), Players and Officials on any media platform.
He shall, not hold any press conference, meeting, protest or participate in any procession, display any placard, etc. against the Board and its officials at any private or public venue, individually or collectively, he shall abide by the directions of the Board.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU