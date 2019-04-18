PCB member Numan Bhatt reported for misconduct

Ehsan Mani, the Board (PCB) on Wednesday received a complaint from members of its (BoG) against the fellow member for misconduct.

According to Article 10(6) of the PCB constitution, has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan (retd).

This means that as per Article 10(7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, will not be allowed to attend any BoG and Committee meetings.

"Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator," Article 10(7) of the PCB Consitution reads.

BoG members alleged that shared confidential meeting documents with the media, using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against PCB

He has also been accused of criticising the PCB and their policies through dishonest statements, making false accusations, carrying out misrepresentation of facts and acting against the interests of

The complainant has also accused Numan Butt of violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB relating to undertaking by full members and associate members of the body which reads as follows:

He shall strive to achieve the objectives and purpose of the Board, he shall, abide by this Constitution, Rules, and any directives formulated or issued, from time to time, by the Board, he shall, not criticize the Board or any of its functionaries or Member(s), Players and Officials on any

He shall, not hold any press conference, meeting, protest or participate in any procession, display any placard, etc. against the Board and its officials at any private or public venue, individually or collectively, he shall abide by the directions of the Board.

