South Africa could win ICC World Cup, says Dale Steyn

Fast bowler believes have chances of winning the ICC Men's 2019, considering the side has "some fantastic players."

Ahead of his first (IPL) 2019 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Steyn said the likes of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and has given his national side a reason to be confident for the 50-over marquee event, starting May 30 in England and

"We are led by Faf, who has been in fantastic form late. And in the IPL, has been right up there in terms of wickets. From all the way down to number 11, they are all match-winners. We just need to go there and hope a bit of luck - weather, a missed no-ball - goes your way, and you could win the tournament," ICC quoted Steyn, as saying.

"You look at KG (Rabada), he has been bowling exceptionally well. Kagiso is a wunderkind. Just hope he continues that kind of form. He has come on to the scene in international and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. We have seen players come in, show signs of extreme excellence and then fade away, but KG is someone we can get used to."

"I do not think have lost an ODI series in two-and-a-half years (they have won 11 of their last 13 ODI series). We are going with good expectations. If you are not going to expecting to win, then you probably should not go," he said.

When asked to pick a side other than that could lift the trophy, Steyn said, "You just need to go there, figure out which teams are best adapting (to) the conditions and then the team that hits the ground running first has the best chance. I think every team going to has a massive chance. England are playing in England, and they are playing some good white-ball "

"I think you really need to take rankings and throw it out of the window. I do not even know what ranking have, and they just beat England. were losing, and then they have started winning again," he pointed out.

South Africa will play against and in the warm-ups before opening its World Cup campaign against England on May 30 at The Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)