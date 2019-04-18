ECB chairman likely to get six-month extension

Colin Graves' term as the England and Board (ECB) is likely to get extended by six months, allowing him to oversee the first season of The Hundred, a 100-ball competition.

Graves was due to step down in May 2020 after a five-year period. However, he has been instrumental in the development of and is understood to be keen to preside over the competition's first season, which is due to be launched in July 2020, ESPNcricinfo reported.

His move has been proposed by the ECB's independent directors, including Lord Kamlesh Patel, Lucy Pearson, Jim Wood, and

However, the decision needs to be approved by at least 31 of the 41 counties at the board's annual general meeting, scheduled on May 7, to ensure it complied with Sport England's code for governance.

If the motion is passed, Graves would remain in office until November 2020. The ECB has, however, confirmed that a search for his successor would begin in September 2019.

"2020 promises to be an exciting year for in England and Given that has played a key role in overseeing the development of The Hundred, the Non-Executive Directors believe it is important to retain his services over the course of the 2020 domestic season," Lord Patel said.

"This will also provide the opportunity for the Chair-elect to be able to shadow for a six-month period, over the course of a season, which will help ensure there is a smooth succession," he added.

