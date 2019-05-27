Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM on May 29

will take oath as the of on May 29.

" will be sworn in as the of on May 29. Extend my gratitude to BJP MLAs for electing Khandu as the BJP legislature party leader," tweeted on Monday.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in by winning 37 out of 55 Assembly seats in the recently held polls.

On the other hand, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) won seven seats, while and People's Party (NPP) could manage to win only four seats each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)