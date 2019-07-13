Weaker sections in far-flung areas living in atmosphere of fear: Khurshid

Referring to incidents of mob lynching and those of being forcefully made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', the latest being in Unnao, senior Congress leader has claimed that those residing in the outskirts of Delhi are "living in fear".

Speaking to ANI, the former union minister said, "Those residing in Delhi are not living in fear but those living in outskirts are living in fear because of the atmosphere prevailing in the country."

Khurshid's comment came after it was reported that three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

"Three children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they have links with the Bajrang Dal," Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao had told ANI earlier.

However, IG Law and Order Pravin Kumar claimed that no religious slogans were raised during the dispute, adding that the clash took place between the two sides over a cricket match.

"The local police took effective action on the issue. No religious slogans were raised. Some people are trying to give it a communal colour out of conspiracy. Police will take strict action against it," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation in the matter is underway.

