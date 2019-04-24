Pep Guardiola lends support to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

said that he understands position, as the latter is facing a lot of criticism for his club's recent defeats.

"I understand his position perfectly. We are alone, I am alone and that's why I understand completely his position. It happened to me, it happened to all the managers around the world. We can sustain it if we win, if we don't we are in danger," Goal.com quoted Guardiola, as saying.

"That is the reality, we have to accept it. It is what it is. I understand perfectly and I am with him, I support him, honestly," he added.

Solskjaer's side, recently, faced an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Everton. Moreover, they were ousted from after handed them a 4-0 (aggregate) defeat in the quarter-finals.

Solskjaer, who was brought in initially as an interim replacement for in December last year, was appointed as Manchester United's full-time on a three-year contract.

Manchester United will now face Guardiola's Manchester City on April 24.

