Pietersen compares England's current team with former Australian side

Ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup, former England batsman has compared the current England side with the 'great' squad, who lifted two World Cups.

The 38-year old, on Wednesday, took to share his opinion and wrote: " ODI side is like that great Aussie side...if (Matthew) didn't get you, then (Ricky) Ponting would & if they missed out, (Adam) Gilchrist would. team, the same, (Jason) Roy, (Jonny) Bairstow, (Jos) Buttler etc...SOOOOO good!"

Pietersen has compared the former Australian batsmen-- Hayden, Ponting and Gilchrist -- with England's Jason Roy, and All three veterans featured in the 2003 and 2007 World Cup, beating and Sri Lanka, respectively, in the final match to clinch the title two times in a row.

England is going to host the forthcoming quadrennial tournament and will try to justify the 'favourite' tag they have got since hype came into being.

Apart from having the home benefit, it is the England team which makes them a tough competitor in the tournament and will require a great effort to overpower them. The corroboration for this is that they atop the ICC ODI rankings list.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)