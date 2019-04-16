Pitstop reports 350 per cent growth in revenue

Pitstop, India's first independent & repairs provider today announced that the company has achieved 350 per cent growth in revenue in the last financial year. In 2018, launched operations in with Goldbell, and also forged a partnership with to launch 50 co-branded garages, pan-

A specialist, has operations in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and The company has raised two rounds of funding worth USD 2.9 million from Blume Ventures & Goldbell Group. By 2021, the company plans to become a pan- service provider and hire over 2000 mechanics to support this growth.

"2019 is the year to scale up our B2C in existing cities including Bangalore, Delhi, and Also, we have expansion plans for other Tier 1 cities, for which we will be hiring over 2000 mechanics", said Mihir Mohan, Founder and of

Pitstop is your one-stop solution to maintain the healthy life of your car. Founded in 2015, Pitstop aims to provide quality, through their doorstep service vehicles. Currently operating in six cities, the company has partnered with over 150+ workshops across India, offering including regular service, mechanical and electrical repair, body repair and doorstep inspection.

It also partners with fleets and leasing firms across, including top ride-sharing companies, where it uses its proprietary SaaS-based Fleet Information System that provides a one-stop of service repairs, thereby providing affordable, convenient, and transparent vehicle maintenance and

