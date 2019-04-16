'5th Smart Cities India 2019' expo to host India's first-ever 'MOBI Colloquium'

MOBI is a collaboration of the world's top automakers, start-ups, tech-giants, foundations, government, NGOs and forward-thinking mobility providers, that have come together to explore the potential of in making mobility safer, greener, and more affordable. MOBI is looking to build a worldwide network of cities, infrastructure providers, consumers, and producers of to enable seamless adoption of technology.

MOBI colloquiums and exhibitions explore the convergence of AI, IoT, block chain, mobility and smart cities to build the minimum viable ecosystem for human mobility by fostering creative and professional growth. They provide opportunities for global professionals to participate, learn and network on a variety of topics related to the world of mobility and technology, and how they intersect with initiatives. The group has already organised a number of summits and colloquiums in some of the leading cities of the world.

Group has collaborated with MOBI to organise the first-ever MOBI Colloquium in during the 5th Smart Cities 2019 expo/Transport India 2019 expo. Specialised sessions will be held on 23rd May 2019, from 10:00 - 6:00, on the topics of future of mobility, and the sharing economy, emerging applications of in mobility, and block chains in mobility supply chains and

The Smart Cities expo has grown manifold in the past years from the time Exhibitions India hosted the first Smart Cities India expo in 2015. From a total of 207 exhibitors at the first event, the number of participating companies has doubled, and this year the expo expects 400+ exhibitors. The number of visitors has also gone up from 12,721 in 2015 to 16,000 visitors in the 2018 edition. This year we expect the numbers to grow further.

One of the strengths of the Smart Cities India expo is the informative conference sessions and workshops organised along with the event. This year the conference will have over 250 speakers addressing 40 sessions spread over three days. More than 2,000 delegates are expected to participate in these sessions. Both, the speakers and delegates will be an impressive mixture of representatives from and State ministries, PSUs, government officials, as well as diplomats, commissioners, mayors, city leaders, big names of the private sector, professionals, academics, etc.

The 5th Smart Cities 2019 India expo is supported by a number of ministries:

* Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

* Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

* Ministry of Heavy Industry & Public Enterprises

* Ministry of MSME

* Ministry of Science and Technology

* Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

* Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

* NITI Aayog

* as the State Partner

