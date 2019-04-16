JUST IN
Kubota becomes the fastest growing tractor company in India

ANI 

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. (KAI), the Indian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, Japan, has achieved a phenomenal 35 per cent growth rate in India.

As per recent Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) data, Kubota has sold a total of 10877 units in the year 2018-19 viz-a-viz 8036 units in 2017-a growth rate of 35 per cent and making it fastest growing tractor company in India in the Tractor Industry across all companies.

"India is a strategic market for us foreseeing continuous growth in the tractor industry. Achieving this growth rate has re-assured us that we are heading in the right direction. Kubota has earned its position of leadership in global markets due to our superior products and reliability of quality along with service, which is scaling our growth," said, Akira Kato, Managing Director, Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 14:26 IST

