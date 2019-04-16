Kubota becomes the fastest growing tractor company in India

Agricultural Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (KAI), the Indian subsidiary of Corporation, Japan, has achieved a phenomenal 35 per cent growth rate in

As per recent (TMA) data, has sold a total of 10877 units in the year 2018-19 viz-a-viz 8036 units in 2017-a growth rate of 35 per cent and making it fastest growing tractor company in in the Tractor Industry across all

"India is a strategic market for us foreseeing continuous growth in the tractor industry. Achieving this growth rate has re-assured us that we are heading in the right direction. Kubota has earned its position of leadership in global markets due to our superior products and reliability of quality along with service, which is scaling our growth," said, Akira Kato, Managing Director, Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

