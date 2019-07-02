Plane skids off Kolkata runway, passengers safe

A SpiceJet aircraft from Pune veered off from the runway at the Kolkata Airport, because of wet tarmac and heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the airline's spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew members on board are safe, the spokesperson added. However, the aircraft suffered minor damages

"Pilots took corrective action immediately to get the aircraft on the center line. Four runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged. All passengers and crew safe," the spokesperson said.

Passengers were deplaned after the incident and taken to a safer area.

