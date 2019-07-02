K'taka: Deputy CM G Parameshwara inaugurates Indira canteen in Gubbi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated an Indira canteen in Gubbi here on Tuesday.

The Congress leader also had lunch at the canteen with his entourage post-inauguration.

Parameshwara's visit to Tumkur comes a day after two Congress MLAs quit the Assembly further bringing down the numbers of the coalition government in the House.

Vijayanagar MLA, Anand Singh, met Governor Vajubai Vala and submitted his resignation. A copy of it was sent to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Hours later, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had been sulking for the last few months over not being made a minister, also resigned from the Assembly.

