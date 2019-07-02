Verbal altercation between TDP and YSRCP workers over putting up banners

A verbal altercation between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers took place here on Monday night over putting up flex banners.

In view of former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam constituency, the party workers have put banners, welcoming him, in Santipuram village and other areas.

The altercation broke out after YSRCP workers raised objections when they found that the TDP workers had put banners over that of the ruling party.

However, the TDP workers asserted that they would remove the banners only after Naidu's visit to Kuppam constituency, which is scheduled for July 2 and 3.

Sensing trouble, police rushed to the spot. The situation is said to be under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)