Eiza Gonzalez boards thriller 'I Care a Lot'

"Baby Driver" star is set to share screen space with and in the thriller "I Care a Lot".

The film marks Dinklage's first acting gig post the final season of HBO's epic fantasy drama "Game of Thrones". His role is being kept under wraps.

Pike will be essaying the role of Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients' detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realises looks are deceiving.

is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety.

The shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

Blakeson is also producing the film through his banner Sugar November along with Teddy Schwarzman's production company Black Bear.

Gonzalez's will be next seen in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw". The 29-year-old also has "Godzilla Vs Kong" and "Bloodshot" in her kitty.

