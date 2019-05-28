Pleased to see a strong government come back in India: USA

-
The United States on Tuesday expressed pleasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power, highlighting the strong relationship shared by the two countries.
The Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, told ANI, "The USA has wonderful relations with India and will continue to have excellent relations with India. We are very pleased to see a strong government come back. We wish the prime minister all the best as he is moving forward to form his government."
Backing the mandate given by the people of India to Modi, the US official said: "India is a democracy and never criticises the decision made by the people. People have chosen a very strong government and it is going to do its best for the people and serve the mandate."
The American official also pointed out US President Donald Trump's statement, wherein he expressed a strong desire for strengthening US-India relations.
"It is an opportunity for us to continue what already is an excellent relation. We will look forward to the new govt and starting work," Kennedy added.
Highlighting the area of focus for Indo-US relations in the future, Kennedy said, "Our economic partnership has become strong and grown tremendously and we can see that to grow for the benefit of both our countries. Our broader security relationship is very strong and it will continue to grow. We share common interests and values as two large democracies.
