Pleased to see a strong government come back in India: USA

The on Tuesday expressed pleasure with Narendra Modi's return to power, highlighting the strong relationship shared by the two countries.

The Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, told ANI, "The USA has wonderful relations with and will continue to have excellent relations with We are very pleased to see a strong government come back. We wish the all the best as he is moving forward to form his government."

Backing the mandate given by the people of to Modi, the US said: "India is a democracy and never criticises the decision made by the people. People have chosen a very strong government and it is going to do its best for the people and serve the mandate."

The American also pointed out US Donald Trump's statement, wherein he expressed a strong desire for strengthening US-India relations.

"It is an opportunity for us to continue what already is an excellent relation. We will look forward to the new govt and starting work," Kennedy added.

Highlighting the area of focus for Indo-US relations in the future, Kennedy said, "Our economic partnership has become strong and grown tremendously and we can see that to grow for the benefit of both our countries. Our broader security relationship is very strong and it will continue to grow. We share common interests and values as two large democracies.

