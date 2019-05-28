Temperatures soared across southern US states on Memorial Day

-
A few locations across the southern states of the United States broke temperature records on Monday, which was marked as Memorial Day.
Temperatures hotter than an average summer day were recorded across southern states like South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, to name a few.
CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said that the region had been under a heat dome since Friday, leading to the soaring temperatures. "That's when high pressure aloft acts like a lid trapping the heat below, setting the stage for potentially life-threatening conditions," he said.
While Columbia hit around 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, areas in Las Vegas recorded temperatures below normal. In fact, the Grand Canyon is expecting a round of snowfall. Apart from Las Vegas, regions in California and Nevada also experienced below normal temperatures.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is usually observed on the last Monday of May.
