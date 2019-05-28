Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka advised to be careful, vigilant

Acknowledging the return of normalcy in following the terror attacks, the on Tuesday advised its citizens to be "careful and vigilant" while traveling to the island nation, unlike the previous where Indians were told to avoid all to the country altogether.

"Security situation in is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on and the opening of schools. Indian nationals travelling to are advised to be careful and vigilant," an official release said.

In the latest travel advisory, Indian nationals requiring assistance have been told to get in touch with the or the in Kandy and Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota at any given time.

At least 253 people were killed and around 500 were injured after multiple locations were bombed in a coordinated attack on last month. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack, which was strongly condemned by the community.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the Sri Lankan authorities launched operations to weed out 'sleepers' or terrorists who could initiate further attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)