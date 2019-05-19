PM Modi, BJP will be thrown out of power by 6 pm on May 23, claims Raj Babbar

on Sunday claimed that and will remain at the Centre only till 6 am on May 23 and they will be thrown out of power by 6 pm.

"Exit polls are being shown by the media. But what is in the people's heart will be reflected in the results on May 23. People will surely tell their 'Mann Ki Baat' to PM Modi. This time, it has been ensured that Modi and will be in power till 6 am on May 23 and after 6 pm they will not be in power," said while speaking to ANI here.

The leader, who is contesting from Agra, took a dig at Modi's Kedarnath visit and the traditional Garwali outfit which he sported while offering prayers at the temple. "I wore several traditional outfits in my acting career and even went to sacred pilgrimage. I believe one should not comment on an individual's religious sentiments but this was too much," he said.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been targeting Modi for his visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples stating that his action was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and it influences voters through a public display of his personal religious activities.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls came to a close. After spending over 15-hours meditating inside a holy cave of Kedarnath, he visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham' on Sunday.

The exit polls are giving a clear majority to BJP-led NDA at the Centre. ABP- poll projected 267 for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others' while News 18- exit poll gave the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it had won in the 2014 elections.

The last phase of polling of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election was held on Sunday with a voter turnout of 62 per cent by 7 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

