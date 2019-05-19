Sharad Pawar takes swipe at PM Modi for visiting Kedarnath

Loktantrik (LJD) on Sunday took a swipe at for visiting and meditating at and allowing media to cover it on a large scale even as the last phase of seven-phased election was underway. He asked if the wants to convert the into a 'Kirtan Sabha'.

"The of the biggest democracy in the world is sitting inside the cave. What has he achieved by sitting inside the cave? Did any invention take place? Does he want to convert the into a Kirtan Sabha?" Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls came to a close. After spending over 15-hours meditating inside a holy cave of Kedarnath, he visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham' on Sunday.

Several opposition leaders have been targeting Modi for his visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples stating that his action was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and it influences voters through a public display of his personal religious activities.

Echoing similar sentiments, the LJD said: "I do not understand what people get from such caves? Did people bring him to the Centre to perform religious activities? This is all drama to gain publicity for which the Prime Minister has even violated poll conduct."

Yadav, on being asked about his view on the exit polls which are giving a clear majority to BJP-led NDA at the Centre, said: "Exit polls have no value. This is unfortunate for the country that we copy everything from the and Exit poll cannot be held in this country. I personally never believe in the exit polls as they have no accurate figures."

ABP- poll projected 267 for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others'. Of the 'Others', the grand alliance in is getting an estimated 50 seats.

Voting was held on Sunday for 59 Lok Sabha seats -- 13 each in and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight each in and Madhya Pradesh, all four in Himachal Pradesh, three in and the lone seat of Union Territory Chandigarh.

As per the EC, a voter turnout of 62 per cent was registered till 7 pm in the seventh phase. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

