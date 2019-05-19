Faridabad by-polls: 65.61 pc voter turnout at Asaoti

An estimated of 65.61 per cent was recorded in the re-poll held at Asaoti polling station of segment here on Sunday, the election, officials said.

"Around 834 persons including 456 males and 378 females voted today out of total electors of 1271 including 685 males and 586 females in this polling station," said of Haryana, Inder Jeet.

The ordered re-polling in parliamentary constituency after a polling agent was arrested for allegedly attempting to influence voters at polling station (booth no 88) during the sixth phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls on May 12.

"A complaint of a violation of the secrecy of voting in polling station 88, Asawati in Prithla constituency of 10, parliamentary constituency was reported yesterday. On enquiry by the Observer, the complaint was found to be true. The Commission has therefore ordered a fresh poll at this polling station on May 19," the poll body said in a statement on May 13.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed a of 69.45 per cent.

The counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19, will take place on May 23.

