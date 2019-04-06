PM Modi extends greetings on Ugadi festival

took to micro-blogging site on Saturday to greet the people on the auspicious day of Ugadi, a festival that marks the New Year for the people of Telangana, and

"I pray that this auspicious occasion leads to the fulfilment of all your aspirations. May everyone be blessed with happiness and best health," said PM in a tweet.

In Hyderabad, people welcomed the Telugu New Year by decking up their houses and temples with mango leaves and flowers.

As a part of the celebration, people devour Pachadi ( Pickle), made of raw mango, neem flowers, pepper, jaggery, salt and tamarind juice, which signifies that the life as a mixture of happiness, anger, disgust, sadness, fear and surprise.

"As per Telugu panchangam [calendar], today is the first day of the Telugu year named "Vikari". On this day, Telugu Devotees around the world visit temples and consumes pachadi," Grish Kulkarji, a of a temple in told ANI.

"Ugadi is New Year for Telugu people and every year we visit the temple to pray before Lord Balaji," said Swetha Kunal, a devotee.

