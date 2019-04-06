Rahul congratulates Kerala's first tribal woman for clearing UPSC.

-
ALSO READ
UPSC declares civil services main examination results
SC junks plea by six states to appoint head of the police force
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey named UPSC member
Former Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey takes over as UPSC member
Rajasthan govt transfers 21 IAS, 16 IPS officers
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Wayanad's Sreedhanya Suresh for becoming first tribal girl from Kerala to clear civil service examinations.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career.
26-year-old Suresh, from Wayanad became the first woman from the Kurichiya community in Kerala to clear the civil services examination.
She bagged 410 rank in the Union Public Service Commission. Reportedly, it was her third attempt.
Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.
While Kataria has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and Junaid Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh have ranked second and third respectively.
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from Madhya Pradesh is the topper among women and ranked fifth.
The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-March, 2019.
A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU