Rahul congratulates Kerala's first tribal woman for clearing UPSC.

on Saturday congratulated Wayanad's for becoming first tribal girl from to clear civil service examinations.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Ms from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career.

26-year-old Suresh, from Wayanad became the first woman from the community in to clear the civil services examination.

She bagged 410 rank in the Reportedly, it was her third attempt.

Rajasthan's Kanishak has topped the (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.

While has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and from have ranked second and third respectively.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from is the topper among women and ranked fifth.

The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-March, 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Central Services.

