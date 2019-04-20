PM Modi 'fool' for taking advantage of surgical strikes: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former and on Saturday said the is a "fool" for taking political advantage of surgical strikes.

"He (Modi) is a fool. Taking political advantage of surgical strikes is his big mistake," said while speaking to here.

Lambasting the for taking all credit for the surgical strikes, said: "Our armed forces carried out the surgical strike. Did he (Modi) carry a gun to do a surgical strike? Why is he (Modi) claiming credit for it?" he added.

Earlier in the day, had also attacked Modi, saying that he is using the Balakot air strike to his political advantage in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"He doesn't know the meaning. He can speak but misusing his office is wrong. In this country, several Prime Ministers came. Several times the India- war took place. Nobody has taken advantage of those issues for their personal benefits," the said.

Responding to a question where he had said that does not know the difference between Balakot and Bagalkot, had said: "He (Prime Minister Modi) is the only person, he is misleading people that he went to border and he only dropped the bomb on terror camps in Balakot. That way he is projecting himself."

(IAF) carried out air strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) largest training camp at Balakot in Pakistan's province during the wee hours on February 26 in retaliation of JeM's debilitating attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's district in which as many as 40 jawans were killed.

