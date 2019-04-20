Lok Sabha polls: SP fields Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur constituency

JUST IN
Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday fielded Pandhari Yadav as party candidate from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The party's sitting MP from the constituency is Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel who had won the seat in the bye-election. However, ticket has been given to Yadav this time.

Phulpur constituency will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are being held in 7 phases from 11 April to 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

