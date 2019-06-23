PM Modi lauds Indian women's hockey team for winning FIH Series Finals

on Sunday lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's team in the FIH Series Finals, saying the win will not only popularise the game but will also inspire young girls to excel in the sport.

In a Tweet, PM said, "Exceptional game, excellent outcome! Congratulations to our team for winning the Women's FIH Series Finals tournament. This stupendous victory will further popularise and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport."

Hockey thanked the PM for his motivating words and said the win will drive more young women to choose sport as a career.

"Thank you Shri. for the support and the motivating words. The win will only drive more young women to choose sport as a career," Hockey tweeted.

Minister took to and called the victory great news.

"Here comes the great news! clinched the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating 3-1 in the finals at What an amazing game displayed by Indian Women team. CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS!" Rijiju said.

Authority of India (SAI) also congratulated women's hockey team following their win over

"Many congratulations to the @TheHockeyIndia women's team for winning the #FIHSeriesFinals in following a 3-1 win over hosts in the final. The Indian women had already secured a berth in the #OlympicQualifiers after reaching the final," SAI said.

wrote, "India win the FIH Series Finals after all- clash with Japan #RoadToTokyo."

A day after qualifying for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women's hockey team on Sunday won the FIH Series Finals after defeating the tournament hosts Japan 3-1 at the

Skipper Rani Rampal, the best of the tournament, netted a goal in the third minute but India conceded an equaliser in the 11th minute as Japan's scored.

However, a brace from Gurjit Kaur, the top scorer of the tournament, scored in the 45th and 60th minutes took India to an emphatic victory.

