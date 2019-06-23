Rohit Sharma recalls India's triumph in Champions Trophy 2013

-
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday shared a picture with three other team-mates with the Champions Trophy title to mark the six-year anniversary of Men in Blue's tournament win in 2013.
In the photo, Sharma can be seen alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Suresh Raina and he captioned the post on Twitter as "These are some memories you cherish for long #ChampionsTrophy2017 #23rdJune".
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also tweeted the pictures of Champions Trophy win and captioned the post as "Champions of #championstrophy #iccchampionstrophy2013."
Earlier in the day, ICC tweeted regarding India's triumph in 2013 captioning the post as "#OnThisDay in 2013, India lifted the Champions Trophy".
India had won the Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013 and with this win, MS Dhoni became the first skipper to win all three major cricketing trophies-ICC Men's 50-over World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
The Men in Blue had defeated England in the finals of Champions Trophy by five runs. This was the second time India lifted the Champions Trophy title.
MS Dhoni became just the second skipper in the history of cricket to lift the Champions Trophy twice. Before him, Australia had won the tournament twice.
Champions Trophy was contested among top eight teams in 2013 and the group stage involved two groups.
Group A had England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, while Group B had India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.
In the finals, India batted first and they scored 129/8 in 20-overs in a rain-curtailed match.
England was just restricted to 124 runs in 20 overs as Ishant Sharma starred with the ball, scalping the key-wicket of Eoin Morgan.
India has been in good form in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and they have won four matches. Their match against New Zealand had gotten abandoned due to rain.
India is currently positioned in the third place in the tournament standings with nine points.
The team next takes on West Indies on June 27.
