PM Modi responds to Bollywood bigwigs on Twitter

Following their latest interaction in Mumbai, and Bollywood celebrities exchanged some lighthearted praises on

The on Saturday met and interacted with several celebrities during the inauguration of India's first cinema museum in During his inaugural speech, he surprised the Who's Who of Indian cinema, in Bollywood-esque fashion: "How's the Josh?" His Bollywood reference welcomed with vociferous applause, and an unequivocal " "

And on Sunday, took time out to reply to many bigwigs of Indian cinema, who took to to describe their experience of meeting the PM, while some described his speech, and others posted selfies with him.

Expressing her happiness post the event, wrote: "With the PM of our beloved country and the of my house. What a beautiful function today-the inauguration of India's 1st museum of cinema spanning 100 years of Indian film making."

Replying to her post, PM Tweeted, "Asha Ji, thank you for gracing the programme with your presence. The entire nation looks up to you for your stupendous contribution to the film world."

tweeted a picture with the PM Modi. Replying to the tweet, wrote, "Happy to have met you."

Veteran Jeetendra also shared a happy selfie with post the event. Jeetendra's daughter later took to her to share the picture and wrote, " ! my dad's fan moment !my dad is a big fan of the honourable PRIME MINISTER n today he met him."

Replying to Ekta's post, PM Modi wrote, "The entire nation admires for his acting. And, as I said yesterday, he is full of energy!"

Quoting a portion from Modi's address veteran filmmaker tweeted, "Cinema (and) universities are the need of the hour Said our PM Modi today in while inaugurating Attended by best of bests of film industry. It made me proud n humbled."

Prime Minister responded to the tweet by writing that has several talented youngsters and also many talented film personalities who can mentor these youth. He added that channelising this talent through such universities can be extremely beneficial.

While going through all these posts directed towards him, Prime Minister Modi stumbled upon a funny picture tweeted by

In the picture captioned "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM!" Kartik, along with filmmaker and can be seen posing for a selfie with the Prime Minister's back visible in the background. The called it a 'backfie.'

Not to be outdone, Modi was at his wittiest best in his reply: "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie but there will always be another occasion." Prime Minister Modi ended the tweet with a smiley.

Prime Minister Modi also responded to tweets from Bhushan Kumar, Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Joshi, and R Madhavan.

