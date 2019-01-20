PM Modi responds to Bollywood bigwigs on Twitter

-
Following their latest interaction in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities exchanged some lighthearted praises on Twitter.
The Prime Minister on Saturday met and interacted with several celebrities during the inauguration of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. During his inaugural speech, he surprised the Who's Who of Indian cinema, in Bollywood-esque fashion: "How's the Josh?" His Bollywood reference welcomed with vociferous applause, and an unequivocal "High Sir."
And on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi took time out to reply to many bigwigs of Indian cinema, who took to Twitter to describe their experience of meeting the PM, while some described his speech, and others posted selfies with him.
Expressing her happiness post the event, singer Asha Bhosle wrote: "With the PM of our beloved country and the President of my house. What a beautiful function today-the inauguration of India's 1st museum of cinema spanning 100 years of Indian film making."
Replying to her post, PM Modi Tweeted, "Asha Ji, thank you for gracing the programme with your presence. The entire nation looks up to you for your stupendous contribution to the film world."
Music composer A.R. Rahman tweeted a picture with the PM Modi. Replying to the tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Happy to have met you."
Veteran actor Jeetendra also shared a happy selfie with the Prime Minister post the event. Jeetendra's daughter Ekta Kapoor later took to her Twitter to share the picture and wrote, "JAI HIND ! my dad's fan moment !my dad is a big fan of the honourable PRIME MINISTER n today he met him."
Replying to Ekta's post, PM Modi wrote, "The entire nation admires Jeetendra Ji for his acting. And, as I said yesterday, he is full of energy!"
Quoting a portion from Narendra Modi's address veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, "Cinema (and) animation universities are the need of the hour Said our PM Narendra Modi today in Mumbai while inaugurating National Museum of Indian Cinema. Attended by best of bests of Mumbai film industry. It made me proud n humbled."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the tweet by writing that India has several talented youngsters and also many talented film personalities who can mentor these youth. He added that channelising this talent through such universities can be extremely beneficial.
While going through all these posts directed towards him, Prime Minister Modi stumbled upon a funny picture tweeted by actor Kartik Aaryan.
In the picture captioned "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM!" Kartik, along with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar can be seen posing for a selfie with the Prime Minister's back visible in the background. The actor called it a 'backfie.'
Not to be outdone, Modi was at his wittiest best in his reply: "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion." Prime Minister Modi ended the tweet with a smiley.
Prime Minister Modi also responded to tweets from Bhushan Kumar, Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Joshi, Divya Dutta and R Madhavan.
