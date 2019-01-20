PM Modi thanks Kapil Sharma for praising his sense of humour in tweet

Following popular comedian Kapil Sharma sharing a picture of him interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the PM retweeted thanking him for his praises.
The original picture of Kapil Sharma shows the two talking to each other and also gives a glimpse of actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Gada in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as well.
Taking to his social media account, Kapil captioned the photo, "Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! regards."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too retweeted the image and wrote, "When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil."
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met and interacted with several celebrities when he inaugurated India's first cinema museum in Mumbai recently.
Earlier PM Modi had met with a delegation from the Indian Film Industry that included Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt among others as well. In a separate meeting, the PM Modi interacted with ace actor Anil Kapoor as well.
