PM Modi visits mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

Four days before taking oath as for a second term, on Sunday visited his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings.

Modi's convoy arrived at his mother's residence here as scores of supporters lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of their leader. He was greeted with thunderous applause and cheering. Supporters were seen raising slogans in praise of while holding placards with his pictures.

Security was beefed up during the Prime Minister's visit here.

Earlier today visited Ahmedabad where he paid tributes at the near the airport. He later addressed a gathering of BJP workers along with and

On Monday, Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow till amidst heightened security.

Thereafter, will address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In the recently concluded polls, BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. The NDA's total tally went up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

won the Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 4, 79,505 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)