Coming 5 years have to be years of 'Jan Bhagidari and Jan Chetna,' says PM Modi

Modi on Sunday said the coming five years of his second term have to be years of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) and 'Jan Chetna' (people's awareness), and should further enhance India's position at the world stage.

Addressing the party workers during his first visit to after registering a massive victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Modi said: "We have to utilise these five years to solve the issues of common citizens. We have to further enhance India's position at the world stage. The coming five years have to be years of and "

Stating that the vote in 2019 is a pro-incumbency vote and a positive vote, he said: "This election many pundits failed. After the sixth phase of polling, I had said that we will get 300 plus seats. Many people made fun of me. During the whole election, it was noticed that people were voting to form a strong government."

He also spoke about his dilemma to take part in the event in the wake of fire tragedy and said that he was in constant contact with the regarding the fire incident.

"Since yesterday I had been in a dilemma whether to attend the programme or not. One side it was 'kartavya' and on another side, it was 'karuna.' Families who lost their children lost their future. I pray that God gives power to the families of those children," said Modi.

The also spoke about a viral video from and said: "I saw a video on in which a woman from Bengal kept saying 'Modi, Modi.' When asked why? She said - 'I have visited and found development there. I want the same in Bengal.' But when that woman was asked for whom she voted, she didn't say anything."

Asserting that the mandate the BJP got in 2014 Lok Sabha polls was because of the development of Gujarat, Modi said: "However, about 2019, the president (Amit Shah) once told me that this election was not fought by Modi, BJP or candidate. It was the people who were contesting the election. If we look at the votes as per assembly constituencies, then in these elections we have won in 173 assembly seats in "

During the visit, Modi also spent some time at the party office in Khanpur and recalled his association with the place.

"When I used to be in the party office, during evening time journalists will come here and chat with me. I learned many things at this small party office. What I learned from this soil and the 'Sanskar' which I got from Gujarat has helped me a lot," said Modi.

Every Modi wins elections, he visits the party office at Khanpur and sits in a particular room from where he started his political career.

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near He was accompanied by and among others.

PM Modi, who will be sworn in for the second term as India's prime minister on May 30, is visiting the state today to seek the blessings of his mother

