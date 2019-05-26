Notice to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev to appear before CBI on Monday in Saradha chit fund case

Former city was on Sunday told to appear before the (CBI) here on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The central investigative agency has issued a notice to Kumar in this regard. He has been told to appear before the office at 10 am.

A team of on Sunday evening reached the city Police Commissioner's official residence to look out for the city's former top cop Kumar.

However, the team was told by the security guards on duty that the residence was no longer used by Kumar since he was not the of the city anymore.

The CBI team then reached the office of Deputy of South Division to seek information about Kumar's whereabouts. A look-out notice has also been issued against former Kumar.

The investigative agency has mentioned in the notice to airports and land ports that Kumar should not be allowed to leave the country.

The notice means that Kumar, who is allegedly linked to Saradha chit fund scam investigation, will be handed over to the CBI if he tries to leave

It is worth mentioning that Kumar has been accused of destroying evidence related to the Ponzi scheme when he was heading Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam.

On May 24, the refused to entertain a plea filed by Kumar seeking an extension of seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access legal remedies in since lawyers in the state were on strike.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 this year when a CBI team was detained by the when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's residence.

The CBI officers were taken to a police station and were released later.

