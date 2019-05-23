Police arrest 2 persons involved in 51 chain snatching cases

Two chain snatchers involved in almost 51 snatching cases were arrested on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Yempada and Yempada Gopinath Reddy, said police.

"After conducting the interrogation, we found that they were involved in almost 51 chain snatching cases. We have recovered 1117.50-gram gold and 5 bikes from their possession," of Police, told ANI.

