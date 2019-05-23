JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Stormy Daniels ex-lawyer facing more charges
Business Standard

Police arrest 2 persons involved in 51 chain snatching cases

ANI  |  General News 

Two chain snatchers involved in almost 51 snatching cases were arrested on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Yempada Chandra Sekhar and Yempada Gopinath Reddy, said police.

"After conducting the interrogation, we found that they were involved in almost 51 chain snatching cases. We have recovered 1117.50-gram gold and 5 bikes from their possession," Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Chandra Laddha told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 03:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements