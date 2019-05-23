Police arrest 2 persons involved in 51 chain snatching cases

-
ALSO READ
To attack Vidyasagar is to attack Bangla language: Mahesh Bhatt
Victory or defeat does not matter to K Shyambabu Subudhi
No conspiracy behind attack on Jagan:Vizag Police Commissioner
Sushil Chandra assumes charge as Election Commissioner
Srijit adamant on making film on Bose despite criticism
-
Two chain snatchers involved in almost 51 snatching cases were arrested on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Yempada Chandra Sekhar and Yempada Gopinath Reddy, said police.
"After conducting the interrogation, we found that they were involved in almost 51 chain snatching cases. We have recovered 1117.50-gram gold and 5 bikes from their possession," Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Chandra Laddha told ANI.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU