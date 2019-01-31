Police lob teargas shells at protesting students in Muzzafarabad

A number of people were severely injured when police baton charged and used tear gas shells to disperse protesting students in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.
Scores of students from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir staged a demonstration over the non-provision of parking spaces in Muzaffarabad.
The protests led to blocked roads, which further resulted in traffic jams. When the protestors denied clearing the area, police resorted to the use of force to disperse them.
The police fired tear gas shells on the protesting students, who were forced to retreat to the university premises.
Later, the students shouted slogans against the police and called them 'terrorists'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
