Venezuelan Nicolas on Wednesday said he is ready to hold talks with the US-backed opposition in the presence of international mediators.

Having previously dismissed all prospects of talks, the embattled leader told Russia's news agency that he changed his mind "for Venezuela's peace and its future," Al Jazeera reported.

He said talks could be held in the presence of other countries, proposing Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia, the Vatican and, as potential mediators.

Accusing US of ordering his killing, said he was aware of the "orders" for and the local mafia to carry it out. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

"If something happens to me one day then and Colombian will be responsible for everything that is happening to me. At the same time, I am protected. We have a good system of defence in place and moreover, we have more significant protection - this is protection from God who will give me a long life," said.

On Wednesday, Russian said that Maduro's opponents must forego all preconditions in order for talks to take place.

"We call on the opposition to refuse ultimatums and to work together independently, guided only by the interests of the Venezuelan people," Lavrov told reporters.

Maduro has rejected calls for his resignation, saying it would amount to blackmail if he did.

"We do not accept the ultimatum from anyone in the world, we do not accept blackmail. The in were held, but if the imperialists want new elections, let them wait until 2025," he said.

However, he did support holding early

"It would be very good to conduct at an earlier stage, it would be a good form of political discussion," Maduro said.

He further expressed confidence that he was in control of the country's armed forces.

"I am carrying out my duties as commander-in-chief according to the constitution consolidating the national Bolivarian armed forces and the Bolivarian armed forces are demonstrating a lesson in ethics, loyalty and discipline," Maduro said.

The beleaguered leader evaded questions on reports last week that Russian-lined private military contractors have been sent to bolster his security, saying he "cannot say anything about it".

In a tweet, Trump apparently suggested that Maduro's move to hold talks with Guaido came as a result of the US-imposed sanctions on the state-owned PDSVA company.

"Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to until further notice," Trump tweeted.

The sanctions were imposed in a bid to cut off financial resources to President and redirect them towards the country's The also announced that it will block assets worth USD 7 billion owned by

The situation in Venezuela, which has been struggling to overcome a political crisis amid the opposition's refusal to recognize last year's re-election of Maduro, significantly escalated on January 22 when the opposition-controlled declared the president a usurper. The very next day, Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's

While dozens of countries, including the US and some of its allies, have recognized Guaido as the acting Venezuelan president, has reaffirmed its support for Maduro as the legitimately elected

On Tuesday, Guaido called for Venezuelans to gather on the streets for two hours on Wednesday in the first mass mobilisation since last week's protests.

The UN human rights office stated that security forces in Venezuela apprehended over 700 people in a single day of the protests last week, which was the highest tally in the country for the past 20 years.

Over 40 people were reportedly killed during the violence during the mass protests.

