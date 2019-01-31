Presidential motorcade accident injures pedestrian, Secret Service agent

-
ALSO READ
Protestor breaches Trump's motorcade
Police stop protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris
India witnessing heavy cyber attacks from Russia, US, China
Security Council condemns New Years Eve attack on Afghan security forces
US wants access to American held in Moscow on spying charges
-
A pedestrian and a US Secret Service agent on Wednesday sustained injuries following an accident involving a presidential motorcade while it was leaving the White House.
Local media reports suggest that the pedestrian is a protester and he approached the motorcade, with the situation escalating as a Secret Service agent intervened, Sputnik reported.
According to a report, the protester was arrested after he jumped in front of the motorcade near the 17th and Pennsylvania intersection.
While it was previously reported that the accident involved Trump's motorcade, it has been confirmed that the motorcade belonged to a Chinese delegation, Sputnik cited NBC News as reporting. Reports confirm that the motorcade was on its way out of the White House.
A Secret Service statement, shared on social media be an NBC News reporter, said that at "approximately 12:55 p.m. near 17th and F Streets NW, US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a Police Officer after they attempted to impede the progress of a vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area".
"The individual will be transported to MPD 2D for processing," the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU