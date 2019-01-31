Presidential motorcade accident injures pedestrian, Secret Service agent

A pedestrian and a agent on Wednesday sustained injuries following an accident involving a presidential while it was leaving the

suggest that the pedestrian is a protester and he approached the motorcade, with the situation escalating as a Secret Service agent intervened, reported.

According to a report, the protester was arrested after he jumped in front of the near the 17th and intersection.

While it was previously reported that the accident involved Trump's motorcade, it has been confirmed that the belonged to a Chinese delegation, cited as reporting. Reports confirm that the motorcade was on its way out of the

A Secret Service statement, shared on be an reporter, said that at "approximately 12:55 p.m. near 17th and F Streets NW, Uniformed Division Officers arrested one individual for Crossing a Police Line and Assault on a after they attempted to impede the progress of a vehicular traffic in a temporarily secured area".

"The individual will be transported to MPD 2D for processing," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)