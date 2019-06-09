Poor leads to poor sleep, a new study has found, while highlighting that a greater number of nutrients were associated with poor in women than in men.

However, this number could be reduced if women took

The study will be presented at the meeting ' 2019' in

"This work adds to the body of growing evidence associating specific nutrient intakes with outcomes," said Chioma Ikonte, study's

"Our findings suggest that individuals with short duration might benefit from improving their intake of these nutrients through diet and supplementation," Ikonte added.

In addition to the findings on sleep duration, the research suggested nutrients may also play a role in sleep disorders, poor sleep quality and trouble falling asleep.

Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals that our bodies require but do not produce. As a result, they must come from our diet. Globally, billions of people suffer from at

Previous studies have demonstrated important roles for micronutrients in growth and development, prevention and healing, and normal bodily functions, including sleep. Magnesium, for example, helps the body produce melatonin and other compounds involved in sleep. Some studies suggest zinc plays a role in sleep regulation.

"Whether causes nutrient insufficiency or the nutrient insufficiency causes short sleep still needs to be determined," said Ikonte.

"A clinical study that investigates [impacts of] supplementation with these nutrients on sleep outcomes is needed to demonstrate cause and effect," Ikonte added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)