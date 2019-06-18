Post India-Pak clash, Ranveer Singh goes on picture sharing spree

As he looks forward to playing in '83', and buff Ranveer Singh made his commentary debut alongside former ace cricketers and for ICC World Cup 2019.

Prior to the India- match on Sunday, the turned into a and talked about the weather conditions and the vibe of the crowd in And now going on a picture sharing spree, Ranveer posted images of his meet and greet session with the players on

Congratulating team and the on the big victory, the posted a picture of him with and wrote.

"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world."

Calling Kohli a 'rare brand of ferocity and passion, he continued, "And then, there was Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever."

"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true warrior. Yeh naya hai, aur yeh banda naye ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan.," Ranveer said.

[{88192862-4490-4392-835e-60c2fa45f4d0:intradmin/Virat_Kohli.JPG}]

He also kept batsman KL Rahul in the loop and a picture of the two as they posed for a selfie.

"BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! KL Rahul. That's how you step up and make a statement!(dat Technique doe ufffff)," Ranveer captioned.

[{3fd4db50-bdde-4cc6-86d6-9c174f1d570d:intradmin/KL_Rahul.JPG}]

While he congratulated the players who performed on the field on Sunday, Ranveer didn't leave behind the former 'Men in Blue'.

The 'Lootera' actor posted an image of him striking a pose with the 'Master Blaster'

[{e3832d26-9d70-4ddc-ae58-cc884464248d:intradmin/Sachin_WUupORU.JPG}]

He dedicated another post to the 'most destructive batsman', Virendra Sehwag.

[{230ab5c6-b2fd-4900-b22e-569b43ded352:intradmin/Sehwag_KV2SVWl.JPG}]

Ranveer flooded his with scores of pictures from Other notable cricketers the actor shared pictures with were Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and

Prepping for his upcoming film '83' based on the life of the Kapil Dev, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned. Kapil captained the Indian cricket team in when they lifted in 1983.

Kabir Khan's directorial will hit the theatres next year on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)