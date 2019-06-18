'West Side Story' first look offers glimpse of young love and rival gangs

The first look of Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated 'West Side Story' is finally out and it features and as star-crossed lovers and members of the rival and Jet gangs arrayed across a street.

Spielberg's production company shared the first look of the cast of the on its handle and it is as dramatic as it can get!

"Meet the cast of Steven Spielberg's WestSideStory: (newcomer Rachel Zegler), Tony (Ansel Elgort), (left) and The (right)," the caption read.

The first look shows the rival gangs, and the standing across a street. In the middle of the groups, and Zegler's characters can be seen standing holding each other's hands.

The upcoming musical, about young love and the tension between rival gangs, is in production. stars as Tony and Zegler as Maria, the star-crossed lovers, alongside a host of other cast members in the first picture.

Apart from Elgort and Zegler, the first look photo also reveals the other official cast members of the including members: Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones), (Mike Faist), Baby John (Patrick Higgins), Maria's brother and Sharks leader (David Alvarez) and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andres Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sanchez Falu).

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), ( Schrank), ( Krupke), and winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and also serves as one of the film's producers.

Interestingly, the female lead Zegler is a high school theatre kid whose viral performance of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' caught Spielberg's attention after which she scored the role in the film.

The upcoming film is a remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical about rival gangs in the streets of 1950s New York, reported The

The much-awaited movie tells the story of Tony, a one-time member of the Jets, who falls in love with Maria, the sister of the Sharks leader, Their love has deadly consequences.

Spielberg is adapting the original Broadway musical, which was inspired by Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Spielberg is directing as well as producing the film with a script by Academy Award-nominated

Tony-winner will choreograph the musical numbers in the film. The film's music team includes Gustavo Dudamel, who will conduct the recording of Bernstein's iconic score, reported Variety.

The original 1957 Broadway musical, from which the upcoming film is adapted, was written by with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by and concept, direction and choreography by

'West Side Story' hits the big screens on December 18, 2020.

