Post Pulwama attack, Prayagraj hotel restricts entry of Pakistani nationals

It has been two months since the Pulwama terror attack rattled the nation. The anger within the nation still prevails.
In retaliation to the ghastly attack, a hotel owner in Prayagraj has barred the entry of Pakistani nationals.
A poster put outside Hotel Milan Palace clearly reads, "Entry of Pakistani nationals restricted".
"We had put up the notice after Pulwama attack. No Pakistani national has come here but even if they come we won't allow them rooms. We're protesting in a way we can," the hotel manager told ANI.
In February, a terrorist affiliated to Pakistani based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group rammed an IDF laden vehicle in a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.
