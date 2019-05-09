Post Pulwama attack, Prayagraj hotel restricts entry of Pakistani nationals

It has been two months since the terror attack rattled the nation. The anger within the nation still prevails.

In retaliation to the ghastly attack, a hotel owner in Prayagraj has barred the entry of Pakistani nationals.

A poster put outside clearly reads, "Entry of Pakistani nationals restricted".

"We had put up the notice after attack. No Pakistani has come here but even if they come we won't allow them rooms. We're protesting in a way we can," the told ANI.

In February, a terrorist affiliated to Pakistani based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group rammed an laden vehicle in a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.

