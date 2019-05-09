Former naval chief dismisses Modi's charge on Rajiv Gandhi using warship for holiday

As stirred a controversy by alleging that former Rajiv used warship INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for a vacation with his Italian in-laws, former Navy Chief, (retd.) L. Ramdas said that the charge was "completely and absolutely wrong".

Ramdas, who was the at that time, also denied that there were any Italians onboard the ship. He said, as and of the Island Development Authority, had visited on an trip.

"Completely wrong and sad. We picked him (Rajiv Gandhi) up from from the athletic championship, where he was the guest. We picked him up in a helicopter and went to Lakshadweep. He came to Viraat. He was with us for two nights. Next morning he left. For two days we showed him the Islands," he told reporters here."He was of IDA, there was a meeting. So he wanted to see the Island, His wife was there," he added.

Notably, Ramdas in 2015 was removed as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) internal ombudsman (Lokpal). In the ongoing elections he has extended support to AAP's East candidate Also his wife, Lalita Ramdas, is an member.

Asked whether anybody from was there, he dismissed the question derisively saying, "laddoo laddoo, pede".

Ramdas also said he had not seen Rahul then but conceded he could have been there when he was told another at that time had seen him. "He (Rajiv Gandhi) was then. The claim by Prime Minister Modi is absolutely wrong."

Another Navy veteran, Retired also rejected Modi's claims and told ANI, "What has been stated in the news is not correct. Former Prime Minister came on an visit on the ship for two days in end of December. He was visiting the for some meetings. Once every year he would either go to ANN (Andaman and Nicobar) or Lakshadeep to meet with local administration. Only he, his wife and son plus one or two other were present. There was no foreigner. They were onboard for two days and they did not host any function onboard. They didn't go out for any parties."

However, Shekhar Mittal, who is currently holding the post of MD and of in Maritime and shipbuilding (CEMS), backed Modi's claim saying, "I personally do not have any doubt, as I believe the Prime Minister. I am very clear, I am not a person who doubts the statement of Prime Minister."

"I don't know all this details. But yes, if you say it was an extended holiday for 10 days with family members and in-laws then it has very different connotations. Since, the Prime Minister (Modi) has made that statement publically I am sure there has to be a certain amount of merit or truth in that," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, VK Jaitly, who was then a and was posted on the warship as Weapon Maintenance Officer, stated that Rajiv and his wife had used warship INS Viraat to travel for a holiday, while adding that officials of the too were stationed for them.

"Rajiv and used INS Viraat for travel to celebrate their holidays at resources were used extensively. I am a witness. I was posted on INS Viraat that time. VK Jaitly," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally in launched a scathing attack on Gandhi family claiming that INS Virat was used as a "personal taxi" by them for 10 days while they were vacationing at an island.

Accusing the Gandhi family of compromising with security, Modi claimed that personnel were stationed at the island in service of late and his family.

Modi was referring to the Lakshadweep vacation took by Former prime minister and his family in 1987.

"Even Navy personnel were put on service of and his family while they were vacationing at an island. INS Virat was also stationed at the island for 10 days during that time. At the time when INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Is it not a compromise of security?" Modi said at the Ramlila Maidan rally.

