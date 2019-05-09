UP: EC recovers Rs 24 lakh unaccounted cash

-
A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Thursday arrested two men in possession of unaccounted cash worth Rs 24 lakh.
Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle. During the search, it recovered the cash.
The claimant of the seized money is yet to be ascertained.
"The claimant of the money is not yet clear. We are investigating," ECI's Expenditure Observer Vibash Sharan told ANI.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
