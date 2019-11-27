Pragya Thakur calls Godse 'deshbhakt' in LS debate; Opposition objects

BJP MP on Monday referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt (patriot)" during the debate in on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with several opposition members objecting to her remarks.

She made the remarks while DMK member A Raja was speaking on the bill. He referred to Godse's remarks on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi and said he nursed a grudge against him for over three decades.

Thankur interrupted Raja and said he should not give example of "deshbhakton" (patriots) for "deshbhakti" (patriotism)

The bill was passed after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. Several Opposition members demanded its withdrawal.